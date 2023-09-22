As autumn starts, about 175 producers will be showcasing their wares at one of the UK’s largest regional food festivals.

The East Midlands Food Festival was rated by the New York Times as ‘one of the world’s five most interesting food festivals’ in 2018. We’ve teamed up with the organisers to offer five lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the event which will take place in nearby Melton Mowbray on Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8 undercover in the town’s famous Livestock Market.

A major feature of the festival is the Street Food Zone with hot dishes from around the world and for those who like spirits there’s the best of gin, rum, vodka and whisky produced within 100 miles of the venue.

In addition to the stands, celebrity chefs such as TV’s Rachel Green will be cooking up live demonstrations in the Food Theatre with the ‘Cooking Maharaja’ giving a flavour of the East. A Kid’s Zone will give children, who get free festival entry, plenty of activities to entertain and educate them about food. To add atmosphere an award winning gospel choir and a ukulele band will be providing music.

Festival organiser Matthew O’Callaghan said: “Right on your doorstep you have an amazing variety of food and drink from across the East Midlands and beyond. There’s loads of goodies to try and buy and take home. And there’s plenty to eat on site from a mouth-watering selection of street food; the largest selection in the Region. We’ve also gone out of our way to attract exhibitors who cater for vegetarians, vegans and those who are sensitive to certain food ingredients.”

To find out more about the event visit www.meltonfestivals.co.uk.

To enter the competition just fill in the coupon and return it to Rutland and Stamford Mercury, Cherryholt Road, Stamford, Lincs PE9 2EP, or drop it in the box in our foyer. Alternatively you can enter online at https://tinyurl.com/RSMFoodfestival2023

The deadline for entries is midday on Friday, September 29. The first five correct entries drawn from the hat will win.