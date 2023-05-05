Popular video games are being brought to life on the shores of Rutland Water and you could have a go with this week’s competition.

We have teamed up with Rumble Live to offer one lucky reader the chance to win six tickets, worth a total of £108, so they can take on their friends or family

Rumble Live Action Gaming at Sykes Lane brings popular battle royale video games such as Fortnite and Call of Duty to real life with team-based fun! Located outdoors in the woodland, scavenge your environment to find utility boxes containing extra ammo, respawns and special weapon upgrades to take down the other team.

Rumble Live has opened at Sykes Lane at Rutland Water. Photo: Rumble Live

Experience state of the art technology with the best laser rifles and grenades - Rumble uses guns which can transform into over 100 different types of weapon with different levels of range, damage and rates of fire - that track your performance throughout the game.

Unlock kill streaks and discover how you and your team performed at the end on a big screen leaderboard at the ranger's cabin. Whether you choose to hide in a watch tower and sniper your targets from up to 250m or want to be in the heart of the action running around, Rumble is lots of fun for everyone!

Rumble is open from 10am to 5pm, during weekends March to November and additional weekdays will be added in school holidays to meet demand.

Last weekend, Rumble also hosted a special Star Wars day and it was such a success that more events are on the cards.

Although walk-ins are possible, it's advised to book online in advance to avoid disappointment as peak periods often sell out in advance.

To find out more or to book visit www.rumblelive.co.uk

Or to be in with a chance of winning, just enter the question: Name a character in the Star Wars franchise on the form below

The deadline for entries is midday on Friday, May 12.