Two festivals will combine to make one great event and you could be there.

Melton Mowbray hosts the PieFest annually but this year the event on Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6, will also include SpiritsFest too.

The town is well-known for its pork pies but it also has a growing distillery sector in and around the area with the award-winning Brentingby Gin right at the heart of the Livestock Market where the festival will take place.

Melton Mowbray PieFest. Photo: Lionel Heap

We have teamed up with the organisers to offer five lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the event on a day of their choice.

PieFest will not just feature the town’s famous pies but also from across the UK sweet and savoury pies, gluten free, veggie and vegan as well as old favourites some being served hot with mash, veg and gravy. Blue and moo pie, which was named supreme champion at the British Pie Awards, will be available to taste and buy. The pie theatre will feature a talks and demonstrations including a history of pies and favourite recipes. Workshops will include pie making for adults as well as for kids.

SpiritsFest includes a whole range of spirits including gin, rum, whisky, vodka and flavoured spirits. Unlike other festivals the producer must be present so you know you’re getting the authentic product. Again talks, tastings and demonstrations will be on the menu.

A wide range of stands will sell complimentary goods as well as hot food.

Organiser Matthew O’Callaghan said: “Everyone loves a pie, they are almost uniquely British with over £1 billion of pies eaten by us every year. This festival is a celebration of the Pie held in the UK capital of pies Melton Mowbray. We’ve also combined it with our popular SpiritsFest where visitors will be able to talk to the producer directly as well as taste and sample a wide variety of spirits.”

The event takes place from 10am to 4pm (last entry 3.30pm) on each day at the Livestock Market, Scalford Road, Melton Mowbray, and children under the age of 16 go free if they’re accompanied by an adult.

To find out more about the event visit www.meltonfestivals.co.uk.

Or to enter the competition just fill in the coupon below: https://tinyurl.com/PieFest2023RSM

The deadline for entries is 9am on Friday, July 21. Winners details will be passed onto competition organisers. The first five correct entries drawn from the hat will win.