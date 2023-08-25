It’s time to grab your leather jackets and hair gel as Stamford Showstoppers return with their latest production.

The cast will soon be stepping out on stage as Pink Ladies and T-Birds in the iconic Grease.

Based on the 1970s film, the story follows lead characters Danny and Sandy as they are reunited following a summer romance.

Stamford Showstoppers will perform Grease at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre

Director Nicola Sandall said: “The original musical didn’t include some of the film tracks but we have been able to purchase the rights to those songs and can say this production does include Grease, Hopelessly Devoted to You, Sandy and You’re The One That I Want – all the famous songs you want to sing along to.”

Performances of Grease will take place at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre in Broad Street from Thursday, September 14 until Saturday, September 16.

The show starts at 7.30pm each night with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets cost £18 (£17 for concessions) online or from the box office on 01780 766455.

We have teamed up with the Stamford Showstoppers to host a competition and have two pairs of tickets available for a performance of your choice, subject to availability.

The closing date is Friday, September 1. Good luck!