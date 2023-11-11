From Tudor queens to pop princesses, Henry VIII’s wives are ready to hit the stage in a Stamford Showstoppers performance of SIX: Teen Edition.

It promises to be an exuberant celebration of girl power as audiences hear directly from the wives who were divorced, beheaded and died, divorced, beheaded and survived.

The show is guaranteed to get your toes tapping and your heart soaring, and we’ve teamed up with director Nicola Sandall to offer two readers a pair of tickets for a performance of their choice.

Stamford Showstoppers will perform SIX: Teen Edition at Barn Hill Methodist Church

Nicola said: “We’re very lucky to have the teen edition of the musical and are so excited to be taking on this West End smash.”

The wives will be played by Carmen Baum (Catherine of Aragon), Emily Hales (Anne Boelyn), Ivy Freeman Hall (Jane Seymour), Jazz Macrorie (Anne of Cleves), Zoe Leeton (Katherine Howard) and Grace Unwin (Katherine Parr). Each takes a turn to sing and tell their story to determine who suffered the most at the hands of their husband.

Performances will take place at Barn Hill Methodist Church in Stamford at 7pm from Thursday, November 23 until Saturday, November 25. There is also a 3pm matinee performance on the Saturday.

Tickets cost £15 (£13 for under 16s) from Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre on 01780 766455 or www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/six-teen-edition

To enter the competition just fill in the coupon at https://tinyurl.com/ShowstopperscompSix

The deadline for entries is 9am on Friday, November 17. Winners will be contacted by the Mercury and their details will be shared with theatre staff to arrange their prize.