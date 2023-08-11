In 2022, Defender Burghley Horse Trials bounced back from its two-year, pandemic-induced absence with a brilliant event - and its set to be better than ever this time.

The event returns again this year to Burghley House near Stamford, running from Thursday, August 31, until Sunday, September 3, and you could be there. We are offering readers the chance to win two pairs of season passes and an accompanying parking pass for each winning pair to the trials, giving you free access on all four days of the event. Each prize is worth £250.

“Burghley is both a special event and a special place, and is so well-loved - we never want to change what makes it great, but we we are always striving to improve what we offer to all our visitors and participants in every area,” said event director Martyn Johnson, whose second year this is in the role. “

Piggy March winning the 2022 Defender Burghley Horse Trials on Vanir Kamira

I hope that visitors will notice some subtle enhancements and an uplift to the ‘look and feel’ of Defender Burghley this year. These include smoothing and improving the vehicle entry process, and developing the layout of the main hub of the event site. I think people will enjoy The Lime Avenue - an English country garden-type area within the tradestands with a sculpture garden, luxury shopping opportunities and a Champagne and Pimms bar in which to relax and sip a glass of Pol Roger.

“The food and drink options - and the hospitality opportunities on offer - are better than ever, and we have some really exciting new tradestands at Burghley this year. It can sound like a cliche to say there is something for everyone at Burghley, but there really is - great shopping, amazing sport, a terrific ambience, all sorts of varied entertainment, and, as we all know, the most incredible setting in Burghley Park.”

The focus point of the horse trials, the CCI5* competition which attracts the very best equine athletes in the world and their riders, runs from August 31 until September 3.

The Defender Burghley Horse Trials returns in a few weeks

Two days of elegant dressage are followed by the thrills of cross-country on Saturday, September 2, and the nail-biting precision of the final showjumping phase on Sunday, September 3. Entries include Zara Tindall, Pippa Funnell, William Fox-Pitt, Piggy March and overseas stars such as New Zealand’s Tim Price and the USA’s Boyd Martin, all of whom will be vying to win the biggest first prize ever offered in the sport of eventing of £110,000.

But the event really starts on Wednesday, August 30, with the first horse inspection - known colloquially as the trot-up. There’s always a frisson around the trot-up, where this year’s fit, gleaming contenders are presented to the Ground Jury by their stylishly dressed riders.

This year, for the first time, Burghley is offering 100 guests the chance to watch the trot-up at 4pm from inside the Main Arena - usually inaccessible to the public - with a first-class champagne cream tea at 2.30pm beforehand, and expert insights on this year’s event and course from some Burghley legends, including former cross-country course-designer and former winner of Burghley Capt Mark Phillips. Afterwards, these legends will take small groups of guests on an exclusive tour of five key fences on this year’s cross-country course.

Tea and the Trot-Up costs £300 per head and is limited to 100 places. No entrance ticket is needed to come into the event site on Wednesday, August 30.

The Defender Burghley Horse Trials returns in a few weeks

Visit https://burghley-horse.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/158 to book Tea and the Trot-Up.

Supporting classes alongside the CCI5* include the prestigious Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse Finals, the LeMieux Pony Club Jumping, the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse showing class and the TopSpec Gold Cup Sports Pony Final.

And the highly popular Main Arena attractions are surely the best ever seen at Burghley - they include a Masterclass from dressage supremo Carl Hester, who is bringing a surprise, superstar equine guest with him, demonstrations from leading eventing coaches Yogi Breisner and Richard Waygood, and the wonderfully entertaining Shetland Pony Grand National.

The Defender Experience is back - the fun and thrill of being driven over dynamic display equipment in the latest Defender vehicles on the South side of Burghley Park’s beautiful lake on each day of the event.

Kitty King (GBR) riding Vendredi Biats in cross country stage at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, in the park land surrounding Burghley House near Stamford in Lincolnshire in 2022. Photo: Peter Nixon

Burghley’s supported charity for 2023 is Horatio’s Garden, which nurtures the wellbeing of people after spinal injury in beautiful, vibrant sanctuaries within NHS spinal injury centres.

Volunteers from the charity will be manning the shop and drop facility at the event, where you can leave your purchases and pick them up before you leave for a suggested donation of £5, and the Horatio’s Garden tradestand is a must-visit for all sorts of gifts and stocking-fillers.

Alice Casburn (GBR) riding Topsin in cross country stage at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, in the park land surrounding Burghley House near Stamford in Lincolnshire in 2022

For more information about all aspects of Defender Burghley, including timetables, and to book tickets, visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk.

To be in with a chance of winning, just answer the question on the form below

Loading…

The closing date for entries is: Friday, August 18, 2023, at midday.