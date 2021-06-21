An appeal has been launched to stop some of Stamford’s finest medieval stained glass windows from falling into ruin.

Located in the chapel of Browne’s Hospital in Broad Street, the windows date from 1475 and depict saints, the Virgin Mary, and what is thought to be the face of the building’s founder, the wool merchant William Browne.

David Wallington, curator of Browne’s Hospital, said they were hoping to raise £100,000 to ‘double glaze’ the windows, having had a specialist survey carried out.

Trustee Andy Croft and curator David Wallington on the steps of Browne’s Hospital and below, some of the stained glass windows in the chapel

He said: “The stained glass is recognised to be under threat in the next 30 years and it is recommeded it is encapsulated in modern glass to preserve its beauty but protect it from pollution and the elements.”

The fundraising campaign, which the trust has named ‘Windows 21’, has secured £10,000 from the town’s Harry Skells Estate Trust, £5,000 from The Church of England’s ChurchCare grants scheme, and £1,000 from Lincolnshire Historic Churches Trust.

A JustGiving page is being set up for public donations.

The Browne’s Hospital trustees, who are volunteers, hope to be able to restart their tours of the building in July. They had proved extremely popular before the pandemic and are a way of raising money towards the upkeep of the building.

Browne’s Hospital serves as an almshouse charity which provides 13 flats for residents, and funds raised for the upkeep of these is separate from those needed for the windows.

The chapel is used for a weekly communion service attended by residents.

To become involved in supporting the Windows 21 appeal, or to find out more about Browne’s Hospital tours and visits, go to the website www.browneshospital.co.uk or email David Wallington at curator@browneshospital.co.uk