Burghley Park in Stamford to close as yellow weather warning issued by Met Office

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 10:15, 15 July 2023

A Stamford attraction has closed to visitors due to strong winds.

Burghley Park is shut today (Saturday, August 15) after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain.

The Garden of Surprises, Sculpture Gardens, adventure play and the parkland surrounding Burghley House will all be closed in accordance with the estate's high winds policy.

Burghley House

It is expected Burghley Park will reopen as usual tomorrow (Sunday, August 16).

