Former England rugby captain and RAF pilot Rory Underwood shared tips for business success with a new networking organisation.

Stamford Business Club welcomed Rory to the William Cecil on Wednesday (February 23) to talk about his South Kesteven-based performance consultancy, Wingman.

After whipping through his past achievements on the pitch with Leicester Tigers and England, Rory embarked on a down-to-earth description of his working life after 18 years in the RAF.