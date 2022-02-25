Home   News   Article

Rory Underwood introduces Stamford Business Club to the highs and lows of his Lincolnshire-based consultancy, Wingman

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 25 February 2022

Former England rugby captain and RAF pilot Rory Underwood shared tips for business success with a new networking organisation.

Stamford Business Club welcomed Rory to the William Cecil on Wednesday (February 23) to talk about his South Kesteven-based performance consultancy, Wingman.

After whipping through his past achievements on the pitch with Leicester Tigers and England, Rory embarked on a down-to-earth description of his working life after 18 years in the RAF.

