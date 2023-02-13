Winner's delight at Stamford Striders Valentine's 30k

The area's largest and most well-loved athletics event saw nearly 500 runners race 18-miles around the Stamford and Rutland countryside.
Stamford Striders' Valentine's 30k was won by a delighted Robert Byers, 31, from Sheffield club Steel City Striders in a a time of 1:47:33.
Alexander Brighton, 41, was second in 1:48:05 and Stamford Strider Luke Harrison, 37, crossed the line in 1:50:39.
The course record - set in 2014 at 1:37:52 by Aaron Scott - remained intact but fellow Stamfordian Philippa Taylor knocked more than three minutes off the record for the female veteran in the over-55s category, resetting it at 2:15:01
The race attracted runners from clubs across the area and as far afield as London and Manchester. They received great support while out on the route from people who came out of their homes to cheer, as well as marshals from Stamford Striders running club.
