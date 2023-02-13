Home   News   Article

Winner's delight at Stamford Striders Valentine's 30k

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 09:49, 13 February 2023
The area's largest and most well-loved athletics event saw nearly 500 runners race 18-miles around the Stamford and Rutland countryside.

Stamford Striders' Valentine's 30k was won by a delighted Robert Byers, 31, from Sheffield club Steel City Striders in a a time of 1:47:33.

Alexander Brighton, 41, was second in 1:48:05 and Stamford Strider Luke Harrison, 37, crossed the line in 1:50:39.

Race winner Robert Byers, centre, with third placed Luke Harrison, left, and second placed Alexander Brighton, right. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The course record - set in 2014 at 1:37:52 by Aaron Scott - remained intact but fellow Stamfordian Philippa Taylor knocked more than three minutes off the record for the female veteran in the over-55s category, resetting it at 2:15:01

The race attracted runners from clubs across the area and as far afield as London and Manchester. They received great support while out on the route from people who came out of their homes to cheer, as well as marshals from Stamford Striders running club.

Full results, photos and report in this week's Mercury.

Rutland runner Martin Gordon-Kerr. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Stamford Strider Adam Fenn. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Stamford's Phil Staley. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Stamford's Mark Popple. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The event attracted nearly 500 runners and nearly 100 marshals were out on the course. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Runners were in good spirits as they set off. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The start of the 2023 Valentine's 30k outside Stamford Welland Academy. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Stamford Striders Valentines 30k. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Runners head off along Churchill Road, Stamford
The Valentine's 30k is organised by Stamford Striders running club, which also arranges the annual Santa Fun Run in Burghley Park
Rutland runner Martin Gordon-Kerr. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Wayne Lathwell, Aaron Scott and Luke Harrison. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Liz Harding. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Philippa Taylor, Wayne Staff, Michael Carrea and Maggie Skinner. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Mark Edmondson-Jones. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Stamford Strider John Shek. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Race winner Robert Byers from Sheffield's Steel City Striders. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Stamford Strider Chris Rugg. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Stamford's Mark Popple. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Stamford Strider Katie Arnold. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Race winner Robert Byers from Sheffield's Steel City Striders. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The race has attracted good feedback from runners. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Katie Arnold. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Stamford Striders Valentines 30k 2023 (62395125)
Steve Knight and Richard Mardling from Stamford Striders. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Racing uphill
Stamford's Luke Harrison takes third place. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Second place went to Alexander Brighton. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Photos by Chris Lowndes

