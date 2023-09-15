Winners of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2023 revealed in ceremony at Rutland Hall Hotel
The winners of the Rutland and Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2023 have been revealed at an awards ceremony.
The finalists, main partners, category and associate sponsors, judges and guests gathered at Rutland Hall Hotel this evening (Friday, September 15) to celebrate great businesses in the Stamford and Rutland area.
Hundreds of entries were whittled down to just three or four finalists in each of the categories.
Rutland and Stamford Mercury editor Kerry Coupe said: “It is not an easy time but across our area businesses are demonstrating resilience and innovation.
“But even in hard times there is a lot to celebrate and tonight is about celebrating the achievements of some of the incredible businesses across Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings and the people at the heart of those organisations.”
She thanked headline sponsor Upp, as well as the other category sponsors and Rutland Hall Hotel, which hosted the awards for the first time.
The winners are:
Best New Start-Up
(sponsored by Upp): Birch Tree Cafe
Finalists: The Rutland Vineyard, Ketton and True Skin and Laser, Deeping Gate
Best Independent Retailer
(sponsored by Downtown): Lamberts
Finalists: The House of Anna Couture, Stamford and Taylor’s Tourers, Stamford
Business Innovation
(sponsored by Alltech): The Blonde Beet
Finalists: Ignite Dating, Oakham and Wright Care at Home, Bourne
Best Social Enterprise
(sponsored by Stamford College): Birch Tree Cafe
Finalists: Stamford Junior Knights and The Conversation Stamford
Customer Care
(sponsored by Pegasus Funding): Radfield Home Care Stamford, Peterborough and Rutland
Finalists: Green Oakham Dental Care and The Stamford Catsitter
Environmental Champion
(sponsored by Stork of Stamford): The Blonde Beet
Finalists: KFE, Market Deeping and The Rutland Vineyard, Ketton
Team of the Year
(sponsored by PVS Media): MindSpace Stamford
Finalists: Options Care, Stamford, Wildcats Theatre School, Stamford and Paige Briggs of Roaring Productions, Stamford
Businessperson of the Year
(sponsored by Hegarty’s): Mark Hastings of i10 Limited
Finalists: Anna Morrish of Quibble Content, Uppingham and Samantha Davis-Wright of Wright Care at Home, Bourne
Small Business of the Year
(sponsored by South Kesteven District Council): Green Oakham Dental Care
Finalists: Barefoot Flooring, Oakham and i10 Limited, Langtoft
Large Business of the Year
(sponsored by Chattertons): MorePeople
Finalists: Buster and Punch, Stamford, KFE, Market Deeping and Inspire Education Group, Stamford
With grateful thanks to our headline sponsor Upp and our category sponsors: PVS Media, Alltech, Stamford College, South Kesteven District Council, Chattertons, Hegarty Solicitors, Stork of Stamford, Pegasus Funding and Downtown.