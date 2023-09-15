The winners of the Rutland and Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2023 have been revealed at an awards ceremony.

The finalists, main partners, category and associate sponsors, judges and guests gathered at Rutland Hall Hotel this evening (Friday, September 15) to celebrate great businesses in the Stamford and Rutland area.

Hundreds of entries were whittled down to just three or four finalists in each of the categories.

Rutland Hall Hotel is set on the shores of Rutland Water

Rutland and Stamford Mercury editor Kerry Coupe said: “It is not an easy time but across our area businesses are demonstrating resilience and innovation.

“But even in hard times there is a lot to celebrate and tonight is about celebrating the achievements of some of the incredible businesses across Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings and the people at the heart of those organisations.”

Upp is headline sponsor of the Mercury Business Awards 2023

She thanked headline sponsor Upp, as well as the other category sponsors and Rutland Hall Hotel, which hosted the awards for the first time.

The winners are:

Best New Start-Up

(sponsored by Upp): Birch Tree Cafe

Finalists: The Rutland Vineyard, Ketton and True Skin and Laser, Deeping Gate

Best Independent Retailer

(sponsored by Downtown): Lamberts

Finalists: The House of Anna Couture, Stamford and Taylor’s Tourers, Stamford

Business Innovation

(sponsored by Alltech): The Blonde Beet

Finalists: Ignite Dating, Oakham and Wright Care at Home, Bourne

Best Social Enterprise

(sponsored by Stamford College): Birch Tree Cafe

Finalists: Stamford Junior Knights and The Conversation Stamford

Customer Care

(sponsored by Pegasus Funding): Radfield Home Care Stamford, Peterborough and Rutland

Finalists: Green Oakham Dental Care and The Stamford Catsitter

Environmental Champion

(sponsored by Stork of Stamford): The Blonde Beet

Finalists: KFE, Market Deeping and The Rutland Vineyard, Ketton

Team of the Year

(sponsored by PVS Media): MindSpace Stamford

Finalists: Options Care, Stamford, Wildcats Theatre School, Stamford and Paige Briggs of Roaring Productions, Stamford

Businessperson of the Year

(sponsored by Hegarty’s): Mark Hastings of i10 Limited

Finalists: Anna Morrish of Quibble Content, Uppingham and Samantha Davis-Wright of Wright Care at Home, Bourne

Small Business of the Year

(sponsored by South Kesteven District Council): Green Oakham Dental Care

Finalists: Barefoot Flooring, Oakham and i10 Limited, Langtoft

Large Business of the Year

(sponsored by Chattertons): MorePeople

Finalists: Buster and Punch, Stamford, KFE, Market Deeping and Inspire Education Group, Stamford

The sponsors of the Mercury Business Awards 2023

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsor Upp and our category sponsors: PVS Media, Alltech, Stamford College, South Kesteven District Council, Chattertons, Hegarty Solicitors, Stork of Stamford, Pegasus Funding and Downtown.