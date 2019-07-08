Home   News   Article

Rotary Club Young Artists 2019 Genevieve Muttett from Empingham Primary, Jasmine Townsend from Casterton College and Rhiannon Timson from Stamford High School

By Darren Greenwood
Published: 08:25, 08 July 2019

This is the junior winner of the Rotary Club’s Young Artist 2019 competition, Genevieve Muttett, 8, with her fantastical, three-dimensional take on nature.

The theme of the contest was the Beauty of Nature and Genevieve, who lives in Primrose Way, Stamford, and is a pupil at Empingham Primary School won the junior category and was awarded a certificate and a £30 gift card.

Jasmine Townsend from Casterton College took the intermediate prize, the judges loving the expression on her subject’s face and Rhiannon Timson from Stamford High School was runner-up in the senior class.

Genevieve Muttett (13413250)

Here is Genevieve and her fabulous artwork.

Genevieve Muttett (13413248)
