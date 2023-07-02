Securing strong local healthcare services is an absolute priority for me, as I know it is for many local people, writes Stamford MP Gareth Davies (Con).

In Stamford, the key healthcare concern continues to be access to local GP services, so I have been pressing local NHS leaders who are directly responsible for providing services to improve the situation in our town, and supporting local groups by raising their concerns in the House of Commons, particularly at Prime Minister’s Questions.

The current GP practice, operated from two locations by Lakeside Healthcare, has not returned to the ‘Good’ rating assigned by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in 2018. The practice was rated as ‘Inadequate’ in June 2021, and in the routine inspections last year it rated as ‘Requires Improvement’ in both March and November.

Patient feedback at Lakeside remains well below the national average. In the latest National GP Survey, only 32% had an overall positive experience of the practice, compared to an average of 72.4% across England. This is clearly reflected in the regular correspondence I receive, and I have made my concerns and dissatisfaction with this known to the NHS leadership.

More generally, there is positive news at a wider local and national level. As I have previously mentioned, the Government’s new Primary Care Recovery Plan will help improve access to care, support patient choice, and modernise services, freeing-up around 15 million appointments. Across Lincolnshire, we had almost 13% more appointments in April 2023 than in April 2021, and they are more likely to be face-to-face.

As with all public services, my aim is to push local leaders to ensure that these wider improvements benefit the people of Stamford too.

My focus to date has been on pressing for NHS leaders to improve existing services as the most immediate way to better access for local people. I was glad to see that our current practice did show some signs of improvement at the most recent inspection in November, and I should make clear that I do receive some positive feedback from constituents, but clearly more improvement still needs to be made.

The scale of demand upon Lakeside is a key factor, currently serving almost 30,000 patients in-and-around Stamford. As our town continues to grow, so too should healthcare service provision.

Today, I am inviting all those who access GP services in Stamford to join those who I am already in touch with, to share their views by completing my new feedback survey so that I can broaden the views already provided to me and to further amplify patient experience to the NHS leadership.

I am taking every opportunity available to secure better services for Stamford, and I hope that local constituents will continue to help me do this effectively by completing my survey via my website: www.garethdavies.co.uk/news/gareth-launches-his-stamford-gp-services-survey