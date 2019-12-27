Gill Collins, the production director of Bourne-based charity Sortified, has received national recognition for her efforts.

Gill has been named as one of the top 100 women in the country in the NatWest WISE 100.

The annual awards recognises the most inspiring and influential women in social enterprise and the broader community sector.

Gill Collins

A Sortifield spokesman described Gill as the centre of what Sortified seeks to do and achieve and “is known fondly as the ‘wizard behind the curtain’”.

Gill called it an incredible honour to be recognised for what Sortified is achieving in Lincolnshire and the East Midlands.

Sortifield (www.sortifield.com) is a community interest company that aims to ‘empower communities and community organisations to grow and thrive’.

Groups who may think they need its help can contact Gill at gill@sortified.com.

