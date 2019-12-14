Woman broke hip tripping on cobbles in Red Lion Square in Stamford
Published: 06:00, 14 December 2019
A woman who tripped on an uneven road surface suffered a broken hip and has undergone a replacement.
The accident happened at 9.15am on Thursday last week as Linda Cleminson used the pedestrian crossing in Red Lion Square with her husband, John.
John said: “We were heading across the road and I had my arm linked through hers. She hit her toe on an uneven stone and tripped and fell. I tried but couldn’t stop her falling.”
