Police are carrying out enquiries surrounding the death of a woman.

Leicestershire Police received a call yesterday (June 23) at about 6pm from the East Midlands Ambulance Service regarding a woman in her thirties being unwell at an address in Bullfinch Close, Oakham.

Officers attended the address and despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene, the woman died.

Police news

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained while further enquiries are being carried out surrounding the circumstances.