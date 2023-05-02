A woman suffered serious facial injuries during a robbery.

She was attacked during the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) in West Street, Stamford.

The woman in her 30s was apporached by three men, struck in the face and knocked to the ground. Her navy blue Jimmy Choo handbag was stolen.

Lincolnshire Police

Police say the incident happened between 1.30am and 3.30am. Two of the men were on foot and one was on a bike. They were all wearing dark clothes and one had white trainers.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries today and are asking for people to check any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, particularly along North Street, Scotgate, Empingham Road and West Street. Anyone who is offered a similar bag for sale should also get in touch.

DC Kelvin Brown can be contacted by calling 101 or emailing kelvin.brown@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 38 of May 2.