House fire in Embry Road, Wittering

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 13:15, 20 July 2023
 | Updated: 13:18, 20 July 2023

A woman was injured in a house fire.

Firefighters from Cambrideshire were called to a house in Embry Road, Wittering at 4.25pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 19).

There was a fire in the kitchen.

A stock image of a firefighter
Wearing breathing apparatus they used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

A woman was treated for minor burns.

Firefighters believe the cause of the blaze was accidental and they returned to their stations by 6pm.

