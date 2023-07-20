A woman was injured in a house fire.

Firefighters from Cambrideshire were called to a house in Embry Road, Wittering at 4.25pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 19).

There was a fire in the kitchen.

A stock image of a firefighter

Wearing breathing apparatus they used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

A woman was treated for minor burns.

Firefighters believe the cause of the blaze was accidental and they returned to their stations by 6pm.