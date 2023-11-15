Police officers and paramedics have been called to a crash on the A1.

Four vehicles crashed on the A1 southbound at Wothorpe just before 7.30am today (Wednesday, November 15).

One woman has sustained injuries, but they are not believed to be serious.

A1 sign

One of the lanes between the A43 and the B1081 turn off for Wothorpe was shut following the crash and has now reopened.

There were also heavy delays leading to traffic congestion in Stamford town centre.

Recovery vehicles are at the scene.

