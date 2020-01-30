A woman had her bag stolen whilst shopping in Stamford High Street - the latest in a string of similar thefts.

She was targeted on Wednesday afternoon (January 29) in The Card Factory.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We received a call at 4.10pm on January 29, reporting the theft of a purse. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 278 of 29 January.”

High Street in Stamford

The Mercury has been told another theft took place on the same day and has requested details from police.

Two incidents took place earlier this month with one victim being a 93-year-old woman from Rutland who was left too scared to return to town after her purse was taken and £1,000 stolen using her bank cards.

Police are now asking shops and businesses in High Street to put up posters warning customers to guard against purse thieves.

Alison Loader, the daughter of the elderly Rutland victim, said she welcomed the move but did not want people to be put off visiting the town.

"People shouldn't be afraid, just aware," she said. "That's the message. I don't want people to stop visiting Stamford."

