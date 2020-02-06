Stamford woman leaves Beijing, China after Coronavirus outbreak
Published: 12:00, 06 February 2020
A Stamford woman has fled China after a message from her mum warned her of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Emily Bilsby, was on a flight to Beijing on Friday last week when she became aware of the deadly bug.
Due to China’s restrictions on internet use Emily had previously downloaded an app which gave her remote access to the internet so that she could stay in touch with her family.
Read moreHealthStamfordTraffic and Travel
More by this authorMaddy Baillie