Home   News   Article

Stamford woman leaves Beijing, China after Coronavirus outbreak

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 06 February 2020

A Stamford woman has fled China after a message from her mum warned her of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Emily Bilsby, was on a flight to Beijing on Friday last week when she became aware of the deadly bug.

Due to China’s restrictions on internet use Emily had previously downloaded an app which gave her remote access to the internet so that she could stay in touch with her family.

Read more
HealthStamfordTraffic and Travel

More by this author

Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE