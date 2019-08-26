People are warned to be on their guard against a Facebook scam after a woman was duped out of £10,000 by a 'US Army General'.

The woman, who is from the Bourne area, was befriended by a person posing as a general, and who built up a story about his life that included serving in Afghanistan.

During their friendship he told her that he needed money to travel and to send his son to boarding school.

Responding to his request, the woman transferred sums amounting to £10,000 from a local bank branch.

Rachel Blackwell, community policing inspector for Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings said this type of ‘romance scam’ preys on people’s good nature.

“The person responsible may well not live in America at all, but could be anywhere in the world.

“We would like to hear from anyone who thinks they have been affected in a similar way.”

The crime under investigation is incident 202 of August 15, which can be quoted when reporting similar scams to police.

Police are hosting a tea and tech event at Nationwide Building Society in Bourne on September 5 from 10am to 1pm, where there will be an opportunity to meet police and banking staff for advice on keeping safe from scams.

