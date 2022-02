More news, no ads

A woman is appealing for help to find her 19th Century ring.

Janet Bentley from Wiltshire was visiting Stamford during the last week of January when she lost a sentimental ring.

Given to Janet by her granny's sister, the antique snake ring is 22-carat gold with a pear cut diamond.

Janet Bentley's lost ring

Janet is offering a reward to whoever finds the ring.

Anyone who has seen the ring should e-mail: janet@yaffle.me.uk.