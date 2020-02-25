A mobile phone app helped police to assist an ill woman last night (February 24).

The what3words app assisted officers to find the woman in Bourne Wood after a 999 call was made at about 8.30pm.

Thanks to the app, she was with ambulance crews by 9.15pm.

Police at Bourne Wood

Lincolnshire Police said they would normally have had to draft in more officers to search the wood but in this case, one officer was able to locate the woman and offer assistance.

Click here to read more of the latest news.

Read more BourneStamford