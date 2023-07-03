A woman will tackle the Three Peaks Challenge in support of a charity set up by her mum.

Christy Rattle is raising money for Personalised Eating Disorder Support by attempting to climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon this weekend.

The organisation was set up by her mum Sue Rattle after she suffered two brain haemorrhages and was told she would likely never work again.

Christy Rattle will tackle the Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Personalised Eating Disorder Support, which was set up by her mum Sue Rattle

She had been working as a nurse at a children’s eating disorder unit in Cambridge until the day before her first haemorrhage. She set up the charity to continue her work.

Charity co-founder Mandy Scott said: "Sue is an inspiration to us all. She had to learn to do everything that we all take for granted in our day to day lives, all over again. Things such as holding a cup, standing up and walking suddenly had to be learnt again.

“Sue eventually managed to walk unaided and there was no stopping her."

Christy Rattle will tackle the Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Personalised Eating Disorder Support, which was set up by her mum Sue Rattle

Christy, from Stamford, will set off on Saturday (July 8). She said: “I am climbing the three peaks over three days to raise awareness and money for the vital work the charity completes.

“Our mission is to provide nurse-led, personalised eating disorder support to help the sufferer manage their eating disorder and prevent hospitalisation, and to help those who have been discharged from hospital to build a life which is not controlled by their illness.

“I hope many more families can benefit from the services of such an amazing charity.”

Donations can be made online.

Are you raising money for charity? Email the details to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk