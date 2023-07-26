A woman is marking the 30th anniversary of her life-changing surgery by competing in the Transplant Games.

Pauline Baird will take aim with her bow and arrow tomorrow (Thursday) as she set her sights on a medal in the archery competition.

She is no stranger to the event, having competed in the past following a kidney transplant at the age of 27.

Pauline Baird, from Wittering, is taking part in the Transplant Games

Pauline, from Wittering, had been diagnosed with hereditary nephritis, which causes inflammation of the kidney, and the condition was taking its toll on her working life as a nurse and her social life.

She said: “It was really miserable. I was tired, I was losing weight, I couldn’t drink alcohol and I couldn’t stand for long when going out. My social life disappeared.”

Pauline had dialysis four times a day before her transplant. She was in hospital for six days after the surgery and met her husband Dougie not long after. They went on to have a son Shane, who is now 17.

Pauline Baird, from Wittering, is taking part in the Transplant Games

Pauline, 57, said: “The transplant made a huge difference to my life.

“While I was recovering, a physio introduced me to the Transplant Games and I took part a few times with the Glasgow team. It’s the best weekend of your life.

“Last time I competed in the archery, I missed my board completely and hit someone else’s. I think there are only four people in my category this time though, so I might get a medal if I’m lucky.”

Pauline has been training with the Griffin Archers of Peterborough. Her son also takes part and is more of a natural, so has been giving his mum tips ahead of the big day.

Pauline, who now works as a support line coordinator, said: “The Transplant Games is an amazing event. Meeting people who have had a transplant and are doing so well really encourages you to keep yourself fit.

“The families who allow organs to be donated are incredible and make such a difference. I would love to be able to tell my donor’s family that it has been 30 years.”

Rutland siblings Wren and Milo Rhodes are also taking part in the games this week.