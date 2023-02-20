A collection of urgently-needed aid for Ukraine is being held in Stamford.

Jane Williams, owner of Luscious Lox in Stamford, held a collection early on in the invasion.

Now to mark a year since then, she is hosting another on Sunday, February 26, from 10am to 2pm, at the United Reformed Church Hall in Broad Street, Stamford.

Jane said: “ Sadly, a year later, the war continues and the need of the Ukrainian people is even greater. I appreciate the cost of living has gone up and many people are feeling the squeeze, but our woes are nothing compared to the hardships being endured by those under continuous attack in Ukraine. ”

Urgently-needed items include: rice, noodles, pasta, tinned food, pasta sauces, flour and oats, tea and coffee, medicines including aspirin, paracetamol, cough syrup and children’s medicines, baby food and nappies, women’s sanitary products for women , torches with spare batteries, candles and matches and camping stoves

No clothing, duvets, or sleeping bags are needed at the moment.