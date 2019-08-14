A woman stole money from a Good Samaritan in Stamford High Street after saying she needed petrol to visit her dad in hospital.

The victim handed over £30 from a cash machine at 6.50pm on Thursday last week after being persuaded that the woman had run out of petrol on the way to hospital from Melton Mowbray and had got enough money to pay for fuel.

They also gave bank details for the money to be paid back.

The culprit was mid-30s, about 5ft 7ins with shoulder-length mousy brown hair. At the time of the crime she wore trainers, leggings and a purple top.

If you have information to help solve this crime call Stamford police on 101 quoting incident 174 of August 9.

