A single mother says two men tried to open her car as she drove between Stamford and Uffington last night.

Courtney Mai Stringer, who manages Courtney's Cakes posted of her ordeal on social media at 10pm.

"Can people be careful travelling to/from Stamford going Tallington way this time of night.

The route between Tallington and Stamford - Google Maps

"I had this car constantly flashing me so I pulled over thinking something was wrong with my car and I then had 2 men run up to my car shouting trying to undo my doors so I sped off.

She added: "Luckily I lock my doors when I’m driving but if I hadn’t of done then who knows what would’ve happened."

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said they are unaware of the alleged incident.

