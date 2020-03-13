A woman whose belongings were stolen while in Morrisons has received news that her bag has been found.

The bag - which contained £200 in cash for her gravely ill husband's birthday present - was found abandoned in Wothorpe.

The woman reported to police that her hessian shopping bag - which contained her Radley bag, purse, shopping and a library book - was taken from her trolley.

She has been told that both the money and shopping were removed from the bag before it was discarded in some shrubbery.

Also inside the bag were some sentimental items including pictures of her late son.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said: "I was so heartbroken. I don't know if I have the pictures of my son."

She added: "It's £200 stolen from a pensioner and it's despicable.

"I'm not going to live in fear; I'm not going to be a victim."

The theft yesterday (March 12), between 12.30pm and 12.40pm, took place at the Morrisons store in Uffington Road, Stamford.

The woman believes that police have obtained footage from CCTV at the Morrisons store which will help them to investigate the crime further.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 111 quoting incident 210 of March 12.