Women at Burghley Park Golf Club gathered to mark International Women's Day on the fairway.

Ranging from new members through to those who have been at the club for decades, the Ladies' section provides a chance for people to get together for to socialise and exercise.

Pictured is the Tuesday Roll Up group, which has been organised for the past 15 years by Elspeth Irvine.

Burghley Park's Tuesday Roll Up group

She said: "With the help of my friends Joan and Margaret, we all look forward to the Roll-Up each week.

"Although a handful of others and I can no longer get out on to the golf course, it remains an integral part of our week for socialisation and catching up with friends.

"The ladies who do go out and play, which can number 20 or 30 some weeks, thoroughly enjoy the friendly competition and the golf course itself.

"At the end of each round, we all get together for a bite to eat and cup of tea."

The Ladies celebrated International Women’s Day on Tuesday in the sunshine on the golf course followed by lunch, tea and biscuits in the clubhouse.