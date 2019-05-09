A 999 call reporting a fire at a hotel on Sunday night turned out to be a hoax made by four women who had lost their room key.

The women made the bogus call when they could not find a staff member to let them back into their room, said Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Four fire crews and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the 'fire'.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue group manager for prevention and protection Dan Moss, said: “Hoax calls divert the emergency services away from people who may be in life-threatening situations and who need urgent help.

"This can mean the difference between life and death for someone in trouble.

“Although the message seems to have got through to most people, and we now attend far fewer hoax calls, we still see people falsely claiming there are fires."