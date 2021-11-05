A by-election result means there are now 11 women on Stamford Town Council and 10 men.

Two councillors were elected to the council on Thursday last week - Amanda Shonhut (Con) and Lisa Brewin (Lib Dem) - meaning the 21-strong membership has tipped slightly in favour of women.

It is understood to be the first time women have outnumbered men on the council since it was established 47 years ago, taking over from Stamford Borough Council in April 1974.

Mayor of Stamford Gloria Johnson and chairman of South Kesteven District Council Breda Griffin - both are on Stamford Town Council

Half of the 54 councillors on South Kesteven District Council are women.

Of Lincolnshire County Council's 70 councillors, 49 are men and 21 are women.