International Women’s Day on Tuesday has been opening eyes and opportunities across the area.

Emma Fincham, a former army reservist and now a Stamford firefighter, took the message that women can enjoy exciting careers to children at the Acorn Childcare Centre next to Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Empingham Road, Stamford.

A retained firefighter for two-and-a-half years, she and fellow female recruit Sarah Davenport carry out all the same jobs as their male colleagues, including using cutting equipment, hoses and going up ladders.

Emma Fincham with children at the Acorn Childcare Centre in Empingham Road, Stamford

Emma, who lives in Stamford and has a daughter, Tyler, aged 23, was on hand to talk to youngsters at Acorn about her work, as well as helping them to have a go with the hoses and explore the fire engine.

“When I came out of the military I missed the sense of community it brings, and have found that again through joining the fire crew at Stamford,” she said afterwards.

“It is also really rewarding to be able to help people in an emergency.

Emma Fincham helps a youngster have a go with the hose

“I would encourage people - men and women - to become a retained firefighter. All they need to do is to search for Lincolnshire Firefighters online or come along to one of our training sessions, which are at Stamford Fire Station on the corner of New Cross and Radcliffe Road on Mondays from 6.30pm to 9pm.”

Emma Fincham is a firefighter based in Stamford

Fun with the firefighters at Acorn Childcare Centre (55306055)