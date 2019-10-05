The Little Lane Nursery in Stamford has received an across-the-board ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

Inspectors visited the premises in Silver Lane in August and praised its leadership and management, the quality of its teaching, personal development and outcomes for children.

Ofsted’s report said the management team meet with staff for them to reflect on their practice and extend their professional development.

Staff and children at the Little Lane Nursery

Inspectors also praised the weekly woodland sessions, when the children explore and investigate the natural world, saying they can climb trees confidently .

Staff were praised for explaining clearly to children what is expected of them and ‘as a result, children behave well and are polite’. Older children also understand rules.

The report said staff provide a wide variety of visits away from the nursery to broaden the experiences of the children, taking them to shops, the library and parks, to help them understand how to stay safe.

Staff also support children with disabilities well.

But the nursery was advised to give parents ideas so they can continue the teaching at home, and to strengthen its teaching skills to improve support for younger children.

Little Lane Nursery has 95 children on its roll, aged from birth to four years.

It has been registered since 2015 and employs 19 staff. When it was inspected in 2016, it also received a ‘good’ rating.

Nursery manager Emma Altham said the nursery was very pleased to maintain its good rating and it has done ‘much to be proud of’ over the past three years.

This included regular forest sessions, adding another baby room, doubling the numbers of staff and children and starting a second nursery at Easton-on-the-Hill.

Emma said: “The Little Lane is going from strength to strength and we are so excited about our future plans.”

She added: “We would just like to thank all our wonderful staff. They work tirelessly to ensure the children in their care feel loved and have the best day.

“As a parent, what more could you want for your child?”

