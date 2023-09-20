New funding has been approved for a woodland playground in need of renovation.

The Spinney in Little Bytham is receiving £99,988 from FCC Communities Foundation, which gives out grants based on landfill tax money, and a further £60,000 from the UK Government through the Shared Prosperity Fund.

The money will fund a major overhaul of the play equipment on the site as part of the 20th birthday celebrations of The Spinney.

The Bythams Woodland Trust charity, which owns and manages the site, will install a new 5m spacenet, replace a 25m zip-wire, build some new swing sets and upgrade the ‘wibbly-wobbly bridge’, and create a new look-out castle tower and walkway.

Dr Patrick Candler, chairman of the trust, believes the upgraded facilities will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area.

He said: “This project will provide a real boost to the people – children and adults – who come to visit from all over the area.

“We have been providing great play opportunities for people in a wonderful, magical woodland setting but, after 20 years, the equipment needs to be replaced and it’s fantastic that FCC Communities Foundation and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, managed locally by South Kesteven District Council, have awarded us this money.

“We’re really looking forward to our unique woodland and nature playground taking shape over the next three months. We hope all works can be completed before Christmas 2023.”

Penny Horne, FCC Communities Foundation spokesperson, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the new play facilities at The Spinney and pleased our funding will provide such a fantastic facility for children and young families.”

Chairman of South Kesteven District Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund Board, Coun Philip Knowles (Ind – Bourne East), said: "The council has been able to assist a wide variety of projects and community groups and we are happy to assess new bids from right across the district, as long as the idea responds to a local need, benefits the community, and can be completed within the required timeframe.

“There aren't any fixed deadlines to apply, because we look at them on a rolling basis until the annual allocation of funding is committed."

The council has more than £500,000 still available to allocate to groups that meet the Government’s criteria for distribution of funds. Details of how to apply can be found online: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/SPFgrants