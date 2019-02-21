'Space' cafe for Woolsthorpe Manor approved by South Kesteven District Council
A 'Space' cafe to celebrate the life of Sir Isaac Newton has gained planning approval from South Kesteven District Council.
The National Trust promises a 'flagship' experience in the current Stables building at Woolsthorpe Manor, which will provide educational content and an environment to learn.
The application said the design brief is "exciting, influential and fundamental" and the cafe will be "interactive and emotional" and "a first for the National Trust".
Granting approval, SKDC said the cafe and discussion room will enable customers to spend more time at the centre to discuss and explore its history and provide a long-term use and preserve the building.
