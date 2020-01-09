Home   News   Article

Learn the Secret Lives of Words with Susie Dent at Stamford Corn Exchange on Thursday, January 30

By Jonathan Smith
Published: 16:00, 09 January 2020

The Queen of Dictionary Corner, Susie Dent, will be bringing her The Secret Lives of Words Theatre Tour 2020 to Stamford Corn Exchange later this month.

Take a journey into the curious, unexpected, and downright surreal origins of the words we use every day. Susie will retell the adventures that lie hidden within such words as lasagne (involving a chamberpot) and bugbear (a terrorising monster), and explain such oddities as the silent h in ghost.

She will also look to the lexicon of the past to fill some of today’s linguistic gaps.

Susie Dent (25581628)
Tickets for the show on Thursday, January 30, cost £21 and are available from the box office on 01780 766455.

