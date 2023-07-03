Home   News   Article

New homes are being built off Manning Road, Bourne

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
Published: 16:29, 03 July 2023

Work has begun on 121 new homes.

Allison Partnerships and Longhurst Group will provide the one, two and three-bedroom properties off Manning Road, Bourne.

Some will be available through shared ownership and ‘rent to buy’ schemes.

Homes will be ‘affordable’
Marcus Keys, executive director of growth, development and assets at Longhurst Group said: “Affordable housing such as this will enable lots of local families to take their first step onto the property ladder, which aligns perfectly with our Improving Lives vision of providing the homes people want, where they’re needed most.

“This development will also enhance our property stock in Lincolnshire and continue to demonstrate our commitment to providing good quality affordable housing to local residents.”

New homes are being built in Bourne
Work has started off Manning Road
John Anderson, chief executive of Allison Group, said: “We’re very proud to be partnering with the great team at Longhurst Group to deliver much-needed, quality affordable homes.”

