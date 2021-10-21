A Stamford county councillor has given an update on transport plans for Stamford.

Along with fellow Lincolnshire County Councillor Kelham Cooke (Con - Stamford East) and a number of council officers, Coun Richard Cleaver is working to create the Stamford Transport Strategy to allow the best travel in the town.

While the group has only just formed, the Independent councillor representing Stamford West is determined to ensure positive changes to the town's road and rail network.

Stamford from an aerial view. Photo: Don Lambert

He said that there will be a review of parking in Stamford, as promised during the May elections, which will take place in the early part of next year, while officers will look into a cycling and walking policy near Christmas.

A key issue Coun Cleaver hopes to draw attention to as part of the Stamford Transport Strategy is the railway services.

He said: "Stamford currently has one train per hour on just one route, between Birmingham and Stansted Airport.

Richard Cleaver

"The limit of one train per hour means long waits for connecting services to and from the main lines at Peterborough and Leicester, and the single route means a limited number of direct destinations.

"Long waits for connections act as a considerable disincentive to rail travel.

"Two trains per hour has been factored into Network Rail’s track capacity for years, but the franchising system failed to deliver any services to take up this capacity. The benefits to the town and its economy of more frequent services are I’m sure self-evident."

While the plan has not formally gone to Lincolnshire County Council officers, Coun Cleaver has put the idea to MP Gareth Davies of:

Stamford

Two trains per hour to Peterborough, Oakham, and Melton

Three trains every two hours to Leicester

One train per hour to Birmingham, Cambridge, and Stansted Airport

One train every two hours to Norwich, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Loughborough, East Midlands Airport, Derby, Coventry, Leamington Spa, Banbury and Oxford

He said: "I believe that the creation of these new direct services improving connectivity between different regions outside the South East of England is consistent with the government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda. "

Stamford railway footbridge

Lincolnshire County Council has also started consulting on a new Local Transport Plan which sets out a vision for travelling around the county for the next 10 years.

Part of the plan could see improvements to electric vehicle charging and the A1.

The new Local Transport Plan addresses six themes:

Stamford

Supporting economic growth – connecting people to employment, and businesses to customers

Future-ready green transport – reducing emissions

Promoting thriving environments – making sure transport enhances, not spoils, local areas

Ensuring health and safety – making sure transport is safe and responsibly managed

Promoting high aspirations – providing access to education, training and support services

Improving quality of life

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "Our last Local Transport Plan was published in 2013, and there are new challenges that we need to rise to in this new one.

"Never has the issue of climate change been so prominent in our thinking, so we need to address issues around sustainable and active travel, and increasing our capacity for electric vehicle charging.

"The plan also looks at freight and how our infrastructure can support business growth, as well as rail improvements, the public transport offer, and road schemes.

"Before we publish such a huge, overarching document, we need to make sure that the people of Lincolnshire, its businesses, and our partners, buy into the vision, agree with the challenges, and support the solutions that we've laid out."

To complete the survey, which closes at midnight on December 1, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/engagement.