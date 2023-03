Work has started to replace the roof of Stamford Arts Centre.

South Kesteven District Council earmarked £384,985 for a new roof after it came to light that the Collyweston slate needs to be replaced.

Scaffolding has now been put up at the building in St Mary's Street.

Work has started at Stamford Arts Centre

The first round of roof repairs started in December 2020, costing the council £190,000.

It is expected work will continue for six months.