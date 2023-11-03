Home   News   Article

Start date of work in Edinburgh Road in Stamford pushed back because of bad weather

By Kerry Coupe
Published: 14:58, 03 November 2023
 | Updated: 14:59, 03 November 2023

Work to improve a path has been delayed by bad weather.

Work was due to start in Edinburgh Road in Stamford on Monday (November 6) but the bad weather has meant the start date has been pushed back to Friday, November 10, instead.

The £175,000 project will replace the footpath and create new crossing points. It will be carried out between Charles Road and Green Lane.

Edinburgh Road will be closed for more than six weeks. Photo: Google Maps
The planned end date is now Friday, January 12, subject to suitable weather. Work on site will happen between 07.30 to 17.00 Monday to Friday.

