Demolition work has started to make way for a new sports hall.

The Prince William School in Oundle is building the £10 million facility to improve facilities for pupils.

It is being constructed on the site of the old sports hall and is expected to be ready by next summer.

Work has started to build a new sports hall at Prince William School in Oundle

Headteacher Elizabeth Dormor said: “This is an incredibly exciting project for our school and will provide modern, high-quality facilities for our students to support our PE curriculum and extra-curricular sporting activities.

“Our school has evolved beyond recognition since the plans were first proposed seven years ago, including a significant increase in our student numbers, and so it is fantastic to see work finally getting underway on site.

“As part of our ongoing refurbishment programme, the sports hall development is a major milestone in our journey and will make an immense difference to our students and staff.”

An artist impression of the new sports hall

The new sports hall will be compliant with Sport England standards and include a dance studio, male and female changing rooms and a new visitor reception.

It is being funded by the school’s sponsor, East Midlands Academy Trust, and the local authority, and built by construction company Morgan Sindall.

Area director for Morgan Sindall, Emma Curtis, said: “The new facility will ensure pupils have a modern, fit-for-purpose environment for both sports and dance activities, supporting the school’s recently increased student population.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our close, collaborative relationship with the school and the East Midlands Academy Trust over the course of the development and can’t wait to welcome Prince William School’s students into their new sports hall next year.”