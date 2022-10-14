Work has now started on building 200 new homes on an eyesore plot of land in Stamford.

Leading regeneration specialists, Vistry Partnerships East Midlands and Cross Keys Homes (CKH) came together with representatives from South Kesteven District Council, to celebrate the start of development works on the former Mirlees Blackstone site between Ryhall Road and Uffington Road.

The development will regenerate a significant site which has stood empty for 26 years. Planning permission was granted earlier this year and since then, clearance work has been underway at the site.

Representative from South Kesteven District Council, Coun Nick Stevens meets with Vistry Partnerships and Cross Keys Homes to celebrate the start of development works on the former Mirlees Blackstone site in Stamford

The development, named Stamford Gardens, will consist of 73 homes for open market sale, using the Vistry Partnerships housing arm Linden Homes, 60 affordable rented and 67 shared ownership homes through Cross Keys Homes.

Andy Reynolds, Vistry Partnerships managing director for the East Midlands, said: “This is a large mixed tenure development opportunity for us in Stamford and we are thrilled to be able to partner with CKH to bring sustainable new homes to the area.

“We look forward to working with South Kesteven District Council to bring high-quality homes to Stamford and are delighted to finally be underway on site.”

The site from Uffington Road before it was cleared

CKH chief executive, Claire Higgins, added: “We are very pleased to be working with Vistry Partnerships to develop this land and provide the much-needed affordable homes for local people under this agreement.

“CKH has a limited stock within Stamford, and this new development will add significantly to our presence within the district, which in turn supports our long-term strategic development plans to provide much-needed affordable housing provision across the region.”

South Kesteven District Council's portfolio holder for planning, Coun Nick Robins (Con) said of the visit: “SKDC welcomes the delivery of affordable housing in our district, increasing housing options for residents whilst supporting our corporate ambitions.

“Our planning policies aim to provide quality housing that meets the needs of all residents and with the allocation of these new homes we look forward to supporting those in housing need.”

The development is expected to complete by September 2025 with the first new home completions on site ready for residents to move into from Spring 2023.