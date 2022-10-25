Work has begun to protect a Stamford building’s medieval stained glass.

The project involves putting clear glass in front of the windows of the chapel of Browne’s Hospital in Broad Street.

Created by ‘John the glazier’ in the 15th Century, the windows are a tribute to his craftsmanship.

Brownes Hospital (60194351)

The specialist company carrying out the work, Barley Studio, based near York, installed external glass to protect windows at St George’s Church in Stamford some 30 years ago.

Experts from the firm returned to Stamford to create templates for the Browne’s Hospital windows. From these they will make the protective glazing.

David Wallington, curator of Browne’s Hospital, said: “In February the process of removing the stained glass windows will begin. They will be taken to York where they will be cleaned and studied.

One of the stained glass windows at Browne's Hospital chapel

“As the original windows are dismantled, the protective glazing will be installed. The stained glass windows will gradually be returned to Stamford and installed inside the new protective glazing.”

Anyone wishing to view the glass can make an appointment.

Trustee Andy Croft and curator David Wallington (60194842)

The project should be completed in June 2023 at a cost of about £120,000. Successful grant applications so far cover half of this.