The resurfacing of Red Lion Square in Stamford is due to begin after the first May bank holiday.

Lincolnshire County Council is replacing the square’s current ‘cobbles’ with thicker stone setts and a stronger underground foundation.

According to the council’s head of highways, Coun Richard Davies (Con), this will make the surface “more robust and harder-wearing, while still maintaining its idyllic, historic look”.

The 'cobbles' are being replaced

Subject to the right weather, work starts on Tuesday, May 3, and is expected to last until late August. It will cost £1.4m.

Pedestrian access will be maintained during the resurfacing but traffic will be diverted, with no traffic passing south through the square into St John’s Street.

Instead vehicles will be directed along West Street, North Street, East Street, Brazenose Lane, St Leonard’s Street, Wharf Road, St Mary’s Hill, St Mary’s Street and into St John’s Street.

Lincolnshire County Council is paying £1.4m for the work

Northbound traffic will be unaffected, but the square itself will be shut.

Eurovia Contracting North has been appointed to carry out the work on behalf of the county council.

The cobbles - technically Yorkstone setts - have been the source of plenty of nasty trips since they were laid 15 years ago - as well as arguments over replacing them with Tarmac.