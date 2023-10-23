The Spinney playground at Little Bytham to close from October 30 for improvements
Published: 10:11, 23 October 2023
| Updated: 10:25, 23 October 2023
A playground will close to children while improvements costing £160,000 are carried out.
The Spinney, set in woodland at Little Bytham is due to be shut from Monday (October 30) so that new play equipment can be installed and worn out items can be renovated.
The works include the installation of a new zip-wire, swings, look-out tower, climbing stack and space net.