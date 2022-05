Roadworks are due to start in the centre of Stamford on Sunday (May 8).

The resurfacing of Red Lion Square - which had been due to start on Tuesday - will mean diversions for drivers until late summer.

Stone setts are being removed to make way for new versions of the 'cobbles' in a scheme that is costing Lincolnshire County Council £1.4m.

Red Lion Square in Stamford is being resurfaced from Sunday

Shops and businesses in Red Lion Square will remain open to customers.