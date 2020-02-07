Work is well under way to replace stone paving blocks with Tarmac on Stamford High Street.

Contractors have been busy today (Friday, February 7) on the area outside Wilko and M&S with work also taking place at the junction of Broad Street and Ironmonger Street.

It is part of a £50,000 repair scheme by Lincolnshire County Council which began in November.

Work to replace stones with Tarmac on Stamford High Street is under way. (28603067)

The Mercury reported this week that the move has sparked division in the town with some saying Tarmac is needed but others insisting it is an eyesore.

The work follows numerous cases of people tripping over uneven paving in these areas, as well as in Red Lion Square.

Coun David Brailsford (Con), county councillor for Stamford West, said previously: "As part of the ongoing pavement works in Stamford town centre, the highways team found two small areas that would need to be tarmacked.

"As well as the stones lifting and becoming unsafe for pedestrians, tests carried out on the ground beneath these areas have shown that the base isn't suitable.

Work to replace stones with Tarmac on Stamford High Street is under way. (28603004)

"The cost of the base works and then resetting the stones, plus the ongoing maintenance and repair of them - and the risk to pedestrians where they lift - means they're not a viable option for the two areas.

"The pedestrian crossing at Broad Street and Ironmonger Street, and the parking area opposite Marks and Spencer will need to be tarmacked.

"Vehicles moving about in both these areas has compounded the issues and caused further damage to the stones.

"In both areas they're salvaging the stones for use elsewhere in the town centre."

Click here to read more of the latest news

Read more EnvironmentStamford