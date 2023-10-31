An air ambulance flew an injured worker to hospital following an accident at an Anglian Water site.

An emergency call was made reporting an ‘accidental injury’ at a work site between Grimsthorpe and Edenham on Sunday evening (October 29).

The A151 has been closed between the two villages since Friday last week (October 27) for work on a major Anglian Water project known as the strategic pipeline alliance (Spa).

Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance's Ambucopter. Photo: Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

A Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance crew landed in a field near the site at 6.10pm and provided emergency medical treatment before airlifting the patient to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham about an hour later.

An Anglian Water spokesperson confirmed there was an incident involving someone working on the Spa pipeline project, and that they are now receiving hospital care. Their family is also being supported.

“We are working proactively with all the relevant authorities to ascertain what has happened, but in the immediate term, our thoughts are with the individual concerned,” said the Anglian Water spokesperson.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified of the accident and is making enquiries.

Anglian Water expects the A151 to be open by tomorrow evening (Wednesday).

The new Spa pipeline is a multi-million pound project by Anglian Water aiming to future-proof its supplies.

It will create hundreds of kilometres of new pipelines allowing water to move from areas of surplus to areas of deficit.